AAP seeks sacking of Punjab DGP for his 'Kartarpur remark'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded the sacking of Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he had said that 'Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by evening he is a trained terrorist.'

In a joint statement, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the DGP's statement was highly offending and uncalled for from a top-ranking officer of his stature. They accused the state government of misusing the police top brass as their 'henchmen' for their petty political ends.

"DGP had hurt the religious sentiments of teeming millions of Nanak-leva 'sangat', and others who have abiding faith in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev across the world. The state government should immediately sack the DGP," the statement quoted Cheema as saying.

Sandhwan accused the DGP of spreading hatred.

"It is highly unfortunate that the DGP was indulging in a political gambit out to derail the peace and amity of the country by issuing such uncouth statements," he said. (ANI)

