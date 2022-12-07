AAP set for big victory in MCD election: Exit polls

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised for a big victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in Delhi, exit polls said on Monday.

The exit polls, which came a day after the polling for MCD elections, predicted that AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will now also rule the municipal corporation of the national capital for the first time.

The polls predicted that BJP, which has won three successive civic elections in the national capital, will be ousted from power in the first election since the re-unification of the municipal corporations.

The exit polls also predicted a poor performance by Congress and indicated that the party has failed to revive itself in the national capital.

The Delhi MCD polls were held on Sunday, with about 50 per cent voter turnout.

Aaj Tak-My Axis India poll predicted AAP getting 149-171 seats of 250 seats in MCD, BJP 69-91, Congress 3-7 and others 5-9.

It also predicted a 43 per cent vote share for AAP, 35 per cent vote share for BJP, 10 per cent for Congress and 12 per cent for others.

NewsX-Jan ki Baat gave AAP 159-175 seats, BJP 70-92 seats, Congress 4-7 seats and others one seat.

Times Now-ETG poll gave 146-156 seats to AAP, 84-94 seats to BJP, 6-10 seats to Congress and 0-4 seats to others.

The results of MCD polls will be announced on December 7. (ANI)