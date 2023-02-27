AAP should understand how BJP is persecuting them, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that AAP should understand how the BJP is persecuting them.

They (AAP) should not go to those states where the Congress is giving a direct fight to the BJP, but they go there to defeat the Congress. They are fighting a battle at their place but they reach other places to help the BJP, CM Baghel said.

He added, "Today, I am going to visit Siddhivinayak Ganesh ji to pray for the happiness and peace of Chhattisgarh. I will also pray that may God give them (AAP) wisdom as well."

AAP launched a nation-wide protest on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Baghel further extended greetings for the successfull organisation of three-day Congress' 85th plenary session held here in the state capital Raipur.



He said, "The national convention was completed very peacefully. All our national leaders came here and they returned with the affinity and love from Chhattisgarh. I would like to thank all the colleagues of the state. I thank all the MLAs of the cabinet, the people of the organisation, the front organisation and others who were engaged."

The district administration and the police administration had also maintained the security system in a proper way. For the first time a convention has been held in Chhattisgarh and it has been a historic convention, it is a matter of pride for them, Baghel said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baghel said that they were trying to sabotage the convention. Initially, raids were conducted at the houses and officers of the MLAs and then the raids were conducted in the departments of the state. It was said that the raid was initiated in connection with a coal scam, so what does it have to do with the Labor Department, what to do with the environment department. The raid was conducted there too.

"After that, they went to the vendor's place, inquired for four-five hours. Don't know who they were, even if ED had been there, they would have come to know, but don't know who they were. No stone was left unturned to stop the convention. But everything went well. I will pray to Siddhivinayak Ganesh ji to give wisdom to the BJP people," Baghel added.

Reacting to BJP's remark calling Rahul Gandhi a comedy king, Baghel said, "The amount of rumours that were to be spread about Rahul Gandhi have been spread. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra he has done, no matter how much BJP tries to troll, Rahul Gandhi's image will not be affected." (ANI)

