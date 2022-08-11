AAP slams Goa CM's rejection of advice as "arrogant"

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit President Amit Palekar slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his remarks while rejecting advice from other political parties and called Sawant's views "arrogant".

"Instead of taking AAP's suggestion positively, the CM makes a statement that he doesn't need to seek advice from the opposition and his government is capable of running the government schools," said Palekar.

The AAP leader also slammed the CM for the decline in the number of government schools in Goa.

"The number of government schools declined in the last 10 years; however, private schools run by BJP's office bearers have been flourishing in the last 10 years. Rather than pointing fingers at teachers, the CM should analyse his performance as education minister of Goa. It seems like the BJP government is playing with the future of the children of Goa," he added.



Palekar also noted that, "AAP is willing to take a delegation of students, teachers, officials from the Department of Education and Ministers so that they can observe how government schools are run and the state-of-the-art infrastructure has been constructed by the AAP government".

AAP Vice President Surel Tilve demanded that the government should appoint a full-time education minister, noting that CM Sawant is overloaded with other portfolios.

Tilve stated elementary schools now serve only as polling booths and that the BJP administration has not made any efforts to improve the educational environment in schools.

AAP Vice President Valmiki Naik questioned CM Sawant if he had read any research suggesting that Goa's population would decline over the following 10 years.

He said, "As individuals, we always plan with our future in mind. Even the government is required to prepare everything with the next 10 years in mind. The Sawant government is occupied in closing existing schools rather than expanding or improving current facilities". (ANI)

