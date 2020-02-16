AAP supporter turns peacock at Kejriwal's swearing-in

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A supporter of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party turned a peacock as he arrived at the swearing-in ceremony Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan here.

The fan, Uday Veer, arranged sticks bearing pictures of Arvind Kejriwal and his party symbol the broom at his back in a fashion that it appeared as peacock feathers. He also wore a turban paired with shiny golden clothes.

Kejriwal took oath along with other ministers at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

AAP winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, the party nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the second successive election. (ANI)