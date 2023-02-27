AAP to protest across India against Manish Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party to hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Pathak on Sunday said, "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow."

The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm om Monday.

It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, etc.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, the Deputy Chief Minister said false cases are being lodged against leaders of the party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

Sisodia also visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat before his arrest.

Reacting to the development his political aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the arrest as "dirty politics" and claimed that he is innocent.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish."

"Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he added in the tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)