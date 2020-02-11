AAP workers celebrate in Mumbai as party looks set to retain Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With the Aam Aadmi Party set to retain power in the national capital, its workers on Tuesday celebrated the performance in Mumbai's Andheri.

Workers and supporters danced and praised party chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP is leading on 58 seats out of the total 70, according to official numbers from the Election Commission.

Wearing caps with the party symbol and holding banners with the Delhi Chief Minister's photo, workers in Andheri danced to dhol beats. A similar celebration was witnessed in Punjab's Amritsar.

Main contender BJP, on the other hand, was far behind with a lead on 12 seats at 12:14 pm. The Congress, similar to the 2015 elections, is looking to draw a blank.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

(ANI)

