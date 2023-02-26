AAP workers' slogans against PM Modi: "Nothing happens from statements of corrupt leaders," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) after its workers raised slogans against PM Modi outside a Delhi police station in protest against CBI's grilling of Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise case.

While talking to mediapersons, Thakur said, "Nothing happens from statements of corrupt leaders. PM Modi is loved by people. No matter how much they may abuse, he will emerge victorious. The nation knows the PM works for the country without fail. He has and will work to empower India."

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were heard chanting "Modi Mar Gaya" slogans outside Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Police Station in support of Sisodia, who appeared before the CBI for interrogation in connection with alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had detained 50 workers and leaders of the AAP.

Delhi police said the AAP workers and prominent leaders, including Sanjay Singh, were detained allegedly for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

"A total of 50 persons, including 42 men and 8 women, were detained," Delhi Police said.

Trilok Puri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohnia, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Singh, Rohtash Nagar ex-MLA Sarita Singh and Delhi minister Gopal Rai were among those arrested.

The Delhi Deputy CM was summoned to CBI headquarters in CGO Complex at Lodhi Road.



"As per SB input and local intelligence, there was an apprehension of a large gathering of supporters, voters and leaders of AAP at CGO. All arrangements, including deployment of personnel, had been in place since Saturday," an officer of Delhi Police said.

The police further said that a few leaders and supporters of the AAP gathered with the intention of crossing the barricade and demonstrating near the CBI office.

"However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic, around 12.25 pm. They were requested to vacate the place as Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the area. But they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the officer added.

The CBI launched a probe into the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, recommending a probe by the central agency.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against leaders of the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases are being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity.

As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, addressing supporters at Raj Ghat, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

He said that the PM, while not afraid of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, was scared of the AAP.

"Everyone says that only AAP will rid the country of the BJP in future. Modi-ji may not be scared of Rahul Gandhi but if there's one party that he is scared, it is the AAP. They will put me in jail, but we are not afraid. We will fight. Kejriwal is the only future leader of this country," Sisodia said, addressing supporters at Raj Ghat. (ANI)

