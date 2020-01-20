AAP's Councillor from Old Delhi, Rakesh Kumar, joins Congress

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Councillor from Kucha Pandit in Old Delhi, Rakesh Kumar, on Monday joined the Congress along with his supporters.

Kumar joined the Congress at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here in the presence of DPCC chief Subash Chopra.

In yet another rejig ahead of the Delhi polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of its old allies, said earlier today announced its decision not to contest the Delhi assembly elections as it was not ready to give up its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Union Minister and state election in-charge Prakash Javadekar announced its allies for the ensuing Assembly polls on Monday, the name of SAD was conspicuously missing from the list of allies.

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to accommodate Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party in the ensuing Delhi assembly elections. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for 10 seats.

While AAP has declared candidates for all 70 assembly seats, Congress is likely to announce the list of its candidates soon.

The process of nominations will end on January 21 and polling will take place on February 8. The results for Delhi assembly polls will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

