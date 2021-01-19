AAP's Sanjay Singh receives death threat call, police complaint lodged

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that he has received a death threat and registered a police complaint in this matter.

Sharing the copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle, the AAP leader said that he will not get intimidated by such threats and urged the Delhi police to take action on it.

The police registered a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

"Around 7 pm on Monday, a complaint was received at the North Avenue police station from Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, regarding threats being given to him over the phone. A non-cognizable report under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," police said in a statement. (ANI)