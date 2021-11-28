AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks appointment with President Kovind to discuss Prayagraj labourer family murder case

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking an appointment with him to discuss the incident in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh in which a labourer and his family were murdered by local gangsters.

"Four members of a scheduled caste family were murdered brutally in the Gohri village of Prayagraj. It includes the husband, wife and their two minor children. Assassinators sexually assaulted one of these two minor children, a girl and strangulated her to death. The family had been communicating their apprehensions about this incident to the police since 2019," reads the letter.

Singh in his letter pointed out that Krishna Bharti, one of the family members works for the army and said that such an incident with a patriotic family puts a serious question mark on the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. "The present Uttar Pradesh government has always ignored the deprived communities. They are being mistreated cruelly and their condition is getting worse," he added.

The MP urged the President to provide him with an appointment so that he could discuss the issue with him.

Phoolchand Pasi, a labourer, his wife, son and daughter have been murdered in Gohri village of Soraon Vidhan Sabha of Prayagraj. The local gangsters had threatened Phoolchand's family a few days ago.

"Deceased Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiv (10) belonging from one family were found dead here. The deceased family had filed an SC/ST case against some people of the village itself. This controversy escalated," said Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)