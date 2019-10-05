Protests in Mumbai. Photo/ANI
Protests in Mumbai. Photo/ANI

Aarey case: Section 144 imposed near Metro rail site in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After activists launched protest opposing tree-felling in Aarey Colony here for metro work yesterday, the Mumbai police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of CrPC near the metro construction site.
A protest was held at night near the Aarey forest just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing tree-cutting.
Section 144 is imposed in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger of some event that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property. This Section prohibits public gathering.
The Bombay High Court had, on Friday, dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.
Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.
Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees.
Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the Metro project. (ANI)

