Aarey Row: 38 arrested, 55 detained during protest against cutting of trees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 : A local court on Saturday sent 29 people to judicial custody for five days while police detained 55 others in connection with protests against the cutting of trees in Aarey colony area.

According to the police, as many as 38 people were arrested out of which 29 were produced before the Borivali Court, which sent them to judicial custody.

In addition to these, the police also detained 55 protesters for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders imposed near the Aarey colony area.

Since late-night itself, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. As the day progressed more and more people joined protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.

The protesters opposed the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They have demanded the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Leaders from various political parties including Shiv Sena and Congress have condemned the move to fell the trees.

Earlier in the day, Bombay High Court has refused to entertain urgent mentioning by Aarey activists to stay the ongoing tree cutting.

Justice SC Dharmadhikar refused urgent mentioning in the case and asked the petitioners to approach Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

