'Aarti' performed at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began today and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation. (ANI)