Aashram web series case: Jodhpur court notice to Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): A Jodhpur court here on Monday issued a notice to actor Bobby Deol and producer Prakash Jha in connection with a case filed against the web series Aashram.



The court slated the matter for further hearing on January 11.

Aashram, a Hindi crime drama web series produced by Prakash Jha Productions, reportedly bears resemblance with the case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape and murder in 2017.

He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak. (ANI)

