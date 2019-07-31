Abducted Hyderabadi woman freed, accused nabbed
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:09 IST
<p>Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted from Hyderabad a week ago, was released by the abductor in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana police said on Tuesday. <br />After the woman was freed, she travelled to Hyderabad and contacted her parents, police added.<br />According to the police, the accused, identified as Ravi Sekhar, has been nabbed by Andhra Police and the case will soon be handed over to them for further investigation. <br />"On July 23, a woman, identified as Soni, was allegedly abducted from a hotel on the pretext of providing a job. The accused Sekhar came to a hotel run by her father in <a href="/search?query=Hayathnagar">Hayathnagar</a> area of Hyderabad, where he offered to give her a job," District Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh had earlier said.<br />After offering the same, the accused took the woman, her father and brother for a spin around the city in his car, Singh said.<br />"Later, the accused asked the victim's father and his son to prepare documents for the job. When they got down from the car to bring the documents from an Internet shop, he drove away in the car along with the victim,' Singh said.<br /></p>