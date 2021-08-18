'Abetment to suicide charge was absurd, preposterous': says advocate of Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa the counsel for Shashi Tharoor who was on Wednesday cleared by a Delhi court of all charges, in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, said he was happy with the verdict and the charges levelled by police on the Congress leader, including of abetment of suicide were "absurd and preposterous".

Addressing media persons here Pahwa said: "I am delighted to hear the pronouncement of discharge for Dr Shashi Tharoor. It was a long battle of seven years. Ultimately justice has prevailed. He had faith in the judicial system right from the beginning. I had always advised Dr Tharoor not to make any public statement as the matter was sub judice in the court. The charges levelled by the police for abetment to suicide and cruelty were absurd and preposterous.

"Even the most essential ingredients of the offences were not present in this case. All the reports of various medical boards including Psychological Autopsy Reports exonerated Dr Shashi Tharoor from the charges of homicide or suicide. The charge sheet filed was without any basis. There was no complaint by anyone for harassment or abetment to suicide by any of the family members or friends of late Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor," he added.



"I am happy that at last after 7 years Justice has prevailed and he has been honourably discharged from all the charges made by Delhi Police against him," he added further.

Tharoor was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police. The former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Special Judge Geetanjali Goel recently reserved the order after prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court said that the accused was discharged and asked him to file a bond.

Tharoor, who was present during the virtual hearing, thanked the court and said it had been absolute torture for the past seven-and-half years. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa told the court that they will be filing the bond today or tomorrow. (ANI)

