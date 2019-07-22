Abhay Kumar Singh appointed PS to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved the appointment of Abhay Kumar Singh as Private Secretary (PS) to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad also holds the charge of Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Law and Justice, and Communications.

On June 3, Ravi Shankar Prasad had taken the charge of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and had said that all social media platforms are welcome to do business in India but would not be allowed to abuse, generate terrorism, extremism, and communalism, etc.

"I have always been emphasizing that all social media platforms are welcome to do business in India and they have done a good job but they must respect the constitutional sanctity of free communication of ideas. It should not be allowed to abuse, generate terrorism, extremism, communalism, etc. Most important they should respect the sanctity of Indians as far as the election process is concerned," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He further said that 5G technology soon would be put on trial. "The 5G technology trial will be held soon and it will help in health care, education and reaching out to the rural population, etc," Prasad had said.

Prasad, who won by a thumping majority from Patna in the 2019 LS elections, was also part of the first Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

