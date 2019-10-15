Abhijit Banerjee becomes 10th Indian, Indian-origin person to win Nobel Prize, read about the other 9

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

Congress wanted to pursue Muslim vote bank politics on Triple...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress party over its opposition to the Triple Talaq Bill, saying it hoped to do politics of "Muslim vote bank" but the "big decision" was implemented without any opposition in the country.