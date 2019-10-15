Representative image
Representative image

Abhijit Banerjee becomes 10th Indian, Indian-origin person to win Nobel Prize, read about the other 9

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 02:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, becoming the tenth Indian or a person of Indian origin to win the prestigious global award.
Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US' Michael Kremer on Monday were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".
Banerjee completed his MA in Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 1983. Later, he went on to obtain a PhD in Economics at Harvard University in 1988.
The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He joined the select list of Indians or persons of Indian origin who have been awarded the Nobel Prize.
Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his work in the field of Literature. He was awarded Nobel Prize "because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West".
Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".
In 1968, Indian-American HG Khorana was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology, along with Robert W Holley and Marshall W Nirenberg "for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis".
In 1979, Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She founded a new sisterhood, Missionaries of Charity. Mother Teresa and her helpers built homes for orphans, nursing homes for lepers and hospices for the terminally ill in Calcutta. Mother Teresa's organisation also engaged in aid work in other parts of the world.
Another Indian American Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 "for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars". He shared his prize with William A Fowler.
In 1998, Amartya Sen was awarded the Nobel Prize "for his contributions to welfare economics".
Tami Nadu born Venkatraman Ramakrishnan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 "for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome".
The Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 was awarded to Kailash Satyarthi for his "struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education". He shared his prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.
The Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2001 was awarded to VS Naipaul. Born in Trinidad in 1932, the descendant of indentured labourers shipped from India, Naipaul went on to become a UK citizen. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 02:41 IST

Telangana: Three members appointed to Telangana Gram Panchayat Tribunal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The state government has appointed three members to the Telangana State Gram Panchayat Tribunal. The Panchayat Raj department issued the orders on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:54 IST

AP: Govt to add 7 lakh more beneficiaries to pension scheme,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated that the government will add seven lakh more beneficiaries under the YSR Pension scheme from January 2020 and will also make women self-help groups debt-fre

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:11 IST

Delhi police special team arrest criminal after brief exchange...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal after a brief exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill on Monday. Police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from the accused person's possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:29 IST

Training of national trainers begins for Census 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The first batch of training of National Trainers for Census of India 2021 commenced at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

#AbhijitBanerjee trends on Twitter, users go gaga over...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Twitterverse was filled with congratulatory messages for Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee, who bagged the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

CBI registers case against 7 persons in child pornography case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven persons in alleged connection with a child pornography case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

Congress wanted to pursue Muslim vote bank politics on Triple...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress party over its opposition to the Triple Talaq Bill, saying it hoped to do politics of "Muslim vote bank" but the "big decision" was implemented without any opposition in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM urges Union Minister Gadkari to expedite...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting speedy completion of pending construction works of various National Highways in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Data protection bill to come to parliament very soon: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the central government will bring a bill on data protection in Parliament "very soon".

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:54 IST

Telangana: Police rescues toddler who went missing from...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Railway Police on Monday successfully rescued a two-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:52 IST

PMC bank case: ED seizes, identifies assets worth over Rs 3,830...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its Directors/Promoters, PMC Bank officials and others related entities in the PMC Bank c

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:49 IST

HP: 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More
iocl