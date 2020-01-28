Abhijit Banerjee conferred with D Litt by Calcutta University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday was conferred with honorary D Litt by the Calcutta University.

Prof Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist and an academic professor, was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US. (ANI)

