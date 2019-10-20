BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo)
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo)

Abhijit Banerjee's achievement should not be seen from political perspective: Mayawati

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijeet Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and stated that every Indian should be proud of this achievement and it should not be seen from a political perspective.
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati lauded Banerjee for his achievement.
"Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for the experimental approach to alleviate poverty and winning the Nobel Prize. But it is completely wrong to see this from a political perspective, every Indian should be proud of this achievement," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.
Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist, and the academic professor was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. He won the coveted award along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Army gave befitting by destroying terror launch pads in PoK:...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina on Sunday hailed the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also slammed Pakistan Army for repeatedly committing ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:28 IST

AIIMS study reveals 70% elders down with hypertension in posh...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In one of its longest and biggest researches ever planned, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the first-ever study to investigate the factors responsible for stroke, dementia and cognitive dysfunction among residents of South Delhi who are

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:28 IST

Noida: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in road mishap

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed into a divider and overturned in Noida sector-49 on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police...

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): As part of 'Police Commemoration Day' celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday organised a mini-marathon which saw widespread participation from the general public.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:31 IST

Indian Army launches artillery attack on terror camps in PoK

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:22 IST

PM Modi shares Tamil translation of poem he penned during...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the Tamil translation of the poem that he penned during his stay in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, where he had held informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:17 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's family meets Adityanath at his residence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The family members of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:06 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, targets civilian areas

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting residential areas of the border village Manyari in Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:59 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari's murder a 'serious blow' to law and order in UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson on Sunday hit out at Yogi government stating that they failed to provide adequate security to Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:52 IST

In reply to SRK, PM Modi urges citizens to work 'Dil Se' to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In another display of his way with words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan underlining the importance of every citizen's 'dil se' participation in order to fulfil the centre's goal of bringing to reality the message of Mah

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:42 IST

CISF recovers bag containing fake currency near Kashmiri Gate...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:37 IST

Delhi: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to ensure infrastructure for...

New Delhi (India) October 20 (ANI): To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the iconic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, the largest Sikh Shrine in the national capital will be made differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly by ensuring barrier-free access for cognitively, physically, socially

Read More
iocl