Indian-born economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and US' Michael Kremer awarded 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics.
#AbhijitBanerjee trends on Twitter, users go gaga over Indian-origin economist winning Nobel Prize

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Twitterverse was filled with congratulatory messages for Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee, who bagged the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.
With #AbhijitBanerjee, #NobelPrize2019 and Esther Duflo being the top three trends in India on Monday, people exuded happiness on seeing an Indian bestowed with this year's Nobel.
"Congratulations #AbhijitBanerjee for ur Exceptional Work! Mastermind behind #NYAY. Big day for every Indian! #NobelPrize2019," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user shared an image of other husband-wife duos who together won the Nobel Prize including Marie Curie and Pierre Curie, Irene Joliot-Curie and Frederic Joliot along with Abhijit and Esther.
"#AbhijitBanerjee and #EstherDuflo join the list of married couples who have won the Nobel Prize!" the user tweeted.

Again congratulating the couple, a user wrote, "Congratulations to the couple #AbhijitBanerjee & #EstherDuflo ! What a proud moment! The 2019 #NobelPrize has been awarded to both "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
"P.S.: He is an alumni of JNU and had helped conceptualise NYAY for Congress," the user added.

Abhijit, his wife, and American economist Michael Kremer shared the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
"Enriching 'poor economics' !" another wrote.

"Indian #AbhijitBanerjee along with two other economists to receive #NobelPrize2019 for Economics," congratulated a netizen.

Not only Tweeple but also Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza wished him on the big win.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other Indian leaders extended wishes and congratulations to the professor.
"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee.
Banerjee attended South Point School and went to the Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BS degree in Economics in 1981.
Banerjee completed his MA in Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 1983. Later, he went on to obtain a PhD in Economics at Harvard University in 1988.
The 58-year-old economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (ANI)

