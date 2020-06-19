New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti have been appointed as the National Media Panellists of the Congress party according to a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.
Sanjay Jha was dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect, according to the statement.
(ANI)
Abhishek Dutt, Sadhna Bharti appointed National Media Panelist of Congress party
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 06:58 IST
