About 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, 46 prisoners in Delhi jails test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): About 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi Police informed on Monday.

The officials added that a total of 46 prisoners in Delhi jails have also tested positive for the virus.

Delhi Police sources today informed that senior officers are holding virtual meetings without much emphasis on physical meetings.

In the Delhi Police Headquarters, all those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been advised to stay in home isolation, sources said.

A separate health desk has been set up for the policemen at Delhi Police Headquarters and is updating information related to the health of all the policemen.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal is also infected with COVID-19, sources said.

All the Delhi Police personnel have already received the doses of both the vaccines and are frontline warriors, preparations are on to jab them with a booster dose, sources said.

At the same time, COVID-19 infection is spreading from prisoners to jail staff in Delhi jails. According to Director General (Prisons), Tihar, Sandeep Goel, a total of 46 prisoners are positive, of which 29 in Tihar Jail and 17 are in Mandoli Jail.

"43 staff positive associated with jail administration, of which 25 are from Tihar jail, 12 are from Rohini Jail, 6 are from Mandoli Jail," he added.

Goel said that due to COVID-19 infection, all the new prisoners are being quarantined. "COVID-19 tests are being done for all the prisoners coming to the jail. If any prison staff or prisoner is found to be Coronavirus positive, then the jail administration will carry out contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, a review meeting over the COVID-19 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was held in the national capital to decide on the more restriction to be imposed in the city amid the increase in the cases. (ANI)