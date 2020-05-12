About 50,000 migrants brought back to various locations in the region: North Central Railway

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The North Central Railway on Monday said as many as 50,000 migrants have been brought back in 42 terminating Shramik special trains at different stations in the region.

As of May 11, 2020, a total of 49,624 migrants have been safely brought in at different stations on NCR in 42 terminating trains.

These 42 trains were terminated at various stations of NCR like Sonbhadra (01 train), Prayagraj Jn.(14 trains), Fatehpur (02 trains), Eath (01 train), Etawah (01 train), Aligarh (01 train), Kanpur (07 trains).

The statement said these trains have ferried migrants from cities like Sabarmati, Surat, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Godhra, Viramgam, Mehsana, Morbi, Navsari and Dahod.

In addition to this, these trains have also ferried migrants from Vadodara, Surendranagar, Kanhangad, Kurnool, Ankleshwar, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, Rewadi, Ludhiana, Thivim, etc.

Besides a large number of incoming trains, two outgoing trains from Jhansi to Gorakhpur of 22 coaches and Agra Cantt to Barauni of 20 coach composition yesterday added to the first outgoing train operated by North Central from Aligarh to Purnea Jn on May 8.

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains. (ANI)

