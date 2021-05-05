About 65 pc more wheat procured during current Rabi season

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday informed that about 65 per cent more wheat procured during the current Rabi marketing season (RMS) in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Procurement of wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar at minimum support price (MSP), as was done in previous seasons, and till now (upto May 3) a quantity of over 299.16 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 181.37 LMT.

"About 29.46 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 59,083.37 crore", read a ministry statement.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 721.97 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.27 LMT and Rabi Crop 16.70 LMT) upto 03.05.2021 against last year corresponding purchase of 665.02 LMT.



"About 108.37 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with the MSP value of Rs. 1,36,307.90 crore", read the press release by the ministry.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.08 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 and Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto May 3, 2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 6,27,276.56 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs. 3,289.01 Crores benefitting 3,98,050 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif 2020-21 and Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto May 3, 2021. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of Pulses and Oilseeds. (ANI)

