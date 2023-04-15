Above-normal temperatures in Kerala, mercury touches 40 degrees Celsius in several places

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning of a 2 to 4-degree Celsius increase in temperature in Kerala.

According to IMD "maximum temperature will be around 40 Deg C in Thrissur and Palakkad districts and it will be around 37 Deg C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur and Kozhikode districts (2 to 4 Deg C above normal) on 14.04.2023."

On Thursday also Kerala was reeling under very hot weather. According to the IMD, the places in Kerala where On Thursday the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius are Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district, Chemperi and Irikkoor in Kannur district, Kollankode, Malampuzha Dam Mannarkkad, Ottapalam and Pothundi Dam in Palakkad district and Peechi in Thrissur district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a maximum temperature warning for Friday. IMD also warned of heatwave conditions in the coming days as well. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public about dehydration and to avoid stepping outside during the daytime. The health department on Friday also issued an advisory. The department urges people to remain cautious against sunburn and dehydration. (ANI)