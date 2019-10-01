Abrogation of Article 370 a move towards lasting peace in J-K: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The abrogation of Article 370 was a move towards lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and it was a true tribute by the Narendra Modi government to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

"I believe, true and well-deserved respect to our personnel who have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir was given by revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a move for lasting peace in the valley," Shah said at the 27th Raising Day event of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the CRPF constituted to deal with riots.

"This step was the need of the hour so as to ensure that there is peace and development in the state and that the blood of our soldiers is not spilled any more. No government could dare for the last 70 years to take a decision that the sacrifices of the soldiers demanded," he said.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for taking such an "unprecedented and bold decision" and assured the people of Kashmir that growth and development would return to them in an environment of peace now.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the security forces to give a befitting reply to any attempt to disturb peace in Kashmir.

"It is a push for peace so that our personnel do not have to lay down their lives in the Valley but are there to take care of the usual law and order situation. People re-elected the Prime Minister with a big majority and he did the right thing in less than a month," he added.

He mentioned the supreme sacrifice made by over 34000 soldiers of the Indian police and paramilitary forces to guard the country's borders and maintain internal security and extended his tributes to the family members of these brave officers and soldiers.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, were repealed last month.

Earlier in his speech, Shah praised the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary forces for their role in providing security to people.

Shah also lauded the role of RAF since its inception.

"RAF so far has fulfilled its role in keeping with the expectation of the people and the government," he said, adding that mere mention of RAF's name and its presence is enough to prevent riots.

Recounting the bravery of the CRPF personnel, Shah cited the terror attacks in Kashmir and the attacks on Parliament and the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya which were foiled by its personnel.

According to an official release, he also remembered the historic 'Hot Springs Conflict' in Ladakh sector, where the CRPF jawans valiantly defended the nation from the fierce Chinese attack. "Every Indian must know that had it not been for these brave soldiers, our beloved Ladakh would not have been with us today. To remember their sacrifices, we celebrate October 21 as 'Police Smriti Diwas' each year," the Home Minister said.

Shah remembered the supreme sacrifice of 2184 CRPF jawans and assured all police and paramilitary force personnel that, "we would move ahead with determination to transform the country into a 'New India', under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi".

He also presented gallantry medals to the family members of the jawans who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Shah said that with the kind of religious, linguistic diversity our country of 130 crore people has, conflicts are natural to arise.

"Yet, the police and paramilitary force personnel without caring for their personal safety and security, have always ensured that the internal security of the country is maintained," he said.

He said that the credit of boosting growth and development in the country by maintaining peace goes to the security personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice towards the cause.

Referring to the National Police Memorial in the national capital, he said it was completed and inaugurated at the initiative of the Prime Minister.

He remembered Sardar Patel's contribution in creating a unified India and observed that Indian Police became truly Indian only after Independent India's first Home Minister laid down the foundation of the Indian Police Administration in independent India.

The Minister said the logo of the National Police Memorial, which is dedicated to the sacrifices of security personnel in internal security duties, will be unveiled on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary next month by the Prime Minister.

Shah appealed to the people of India not to forget the supreme sacrifices made by the security personnel.

He said that every Indian must at least once visit the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the jawans who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Shah said whether it was UN missions or rescue operations during natural calamities or awareness campaigns for sanitation, conservation of environment and water, or setting up of medical camps, RAF has performed brilliantly by establishing a connect with the people at the ground.

He specifically recognised the contributions of the lady officers of the force and congratulated the 125 lady cadets who took part in the UN peace keeping mission in Liberia. The Home Minister expressed pride that this was the first Indian woman contingent to take part in a UN peace keeping mission. (ANI)