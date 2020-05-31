Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from J-K among top achievements of MHA in last 1 yr of NDA govt

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): On the completion of one year of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a list of its achievements which includes Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, strict action on Terror and Insurgency, focus on North-east, steps taken on Women safety, Disaster management etc.

The ministry has termed the 'abrogation of Article 370 and 35A' as a historic step.

"Historic step to remove Article 370 and 35A of Constitution of India, brought JK and Ladakh at par with other States and UTs, All provisions of Constitution of India, without any modifications or exceptions, to now apply to JK and Ladakh," Home Ministry stated.

"The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir reorganised into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature, and Union Territory of Ladakh without Legislature, formally came into force on 31st October 2019," it stated as some of its major achievements.

MHA has also said that the Ministry successfully organised Amarnath Yatra 2019 and 3,42,883 Yatris had safe and secure Darshan, higher by nearly 20 per cent, as compared to 2018.

Another achievement that the government has highlighted is the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

"Union Cabinet passed a resolution on 22nd November 2018 to celebrate the historic occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji in a grand and befitting manner, throughout the country and across the globe. India signed the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement with Pakistan on 24th October 2019. Indian pilgrims of all faiths to undertake year-round Visa-free travel to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur Sahib Corridor - a long-standing demand of followers of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," MHA stated.

Similarly, Amendments in the NIA Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act have been listed in the achievement of the Union Home ministry under "Strict Action on Terror and Insurgency."

According to MHA "Disaster management" is another of its key achievement. While the MHA has also played an important role in dealing with COVID-19, handling Cyclones like Vayu, Maha, Bulbul and Amphan.

"Successful coordination of assistance to States and execution of Rescue and Rehabilitation and dissemination of timely information to national and regional media by MHA, sensitization workshop for nodal officers dealing with Disaster Management in all Departments/ Ministries of Central Government held by MHA," MHA stated.

Regarding the welfare of Paramilitary jawans, Home Ministry has stated that "increasing Age of retirement of CAPFs personnel to 60 years, ensuring uniformity in age of retirement for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel and implementation of Organized Group 'A' Services Status to Officers of CAPFs" were accomplished in one year. (ANI)

