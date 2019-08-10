The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

Abrogation of Article 370 challenged in Supreme Court

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Presidential order by which Article 370 was withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, seeking direction to declare it "illegal and unconstitutional".
On August 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. The order, issued under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution, paved the way for taking away 'special status' granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
"The said Article empowers the President to apply all other Articles except Articles 1, 238 and 370 of the Constitution, to Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, Article 370 cannot be modified by way of a Presidential order under Article 370(1)(d)," the litigant said in its plea.
The petition has been filed by a Kashmiri lawyer, Shakir Shabir, who has sought direction for the government to prevent all forms of human rights violation and exercise restraint while dealing with the bonafide citizens of the nation.
He has contended that the Presidential order which had amended Article 367 is unconstitutional and void as it resulted in the scrapping of Article 370 that could not have been done in the manner in which it was done.
Earlier this week, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in its favour and 70 against it. The Parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
On Friday, President Kovind gave his nod to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, making it into law.
The reorganisation bill provides for the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh without legislature and a separate one for Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature.
Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:34 IST

Bihar: NCP, HAM to contest Assembly polls on their own

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In another jolt to the Grand Alliance, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) announced that they would contest the upcoming Assembly elections on their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam reservoir gates lifted

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Gates of Srisailam reservoir here were lifted on Friday after it reached its full capacity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:23 IST

Odisha releases draft Agriculture Policy 2019

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Odisha government on Friday released draft state Agriculture Policy 2019 aimed at the continuation of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for the next five years and steps for increasing income of farmers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:20 IST

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting in view of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a high-level meeting in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:19 IST

Satya Pal Malik takes of situation in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday expressed hope that normalcy will soon be restored in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:18 IST

All kinds of cancer treatment will be included under PM-JAY

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) is planning to include all types of cancer and its treatment under their healthcare packages.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:16 IST

TRS leader G Vivek joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former MP and TRS leader G Vivek joined BJP on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:14 IST

Tricolour to be hoisted in every Panchayat of J-K on I-Day: G...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the tricolour will be hoisted in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir on this Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:12 IST

Northern Army Commander visits forward location in Ladakh,...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited the forward location in Ladakh sector and urged the troops to live up to the motto of "Nation First".

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Coast Guard vessel diverted to assist Singapore flag vessel...

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard vessel Sangram was diverted on Friday to render assistance to a Singapore flag vessel MV APL LE HARVE which reported a fire on-board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Prayer meet held for Sushma, daughter pays emotional tribute

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Friends, family and well-wishers participated in a prayer meet for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:52 IST

We will have new president after CWC meet on Saturday: K C Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress party will get a new president on August 10, said party general secretary KC Venugopal here on Friday after attending a high-level meeting.

Read More
iocl