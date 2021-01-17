Abrogation of Article 370 improved governance, restored faith in govt institutions: GOC Northern Command

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): General Officer Commanding Northern Command Lieutenant-General Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 and improvement in governance has helped restore the faith of Jammu and Kashmir residents in government institutions.

"The DDC (District Development Council) elections held recently conveyed the resolve and the will of the awaam (citizens) to shun separatism and embrace democracy. The abrogation of Article 370 and the improvement in governance, thereof, has been a major game-changer and has helped to restore the faith of common people in the institutions of the government," Joshi told media on January 15 on 'Army Day 2021'.

The Government of India had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.



Joshi said that there has been a restoration of democracy in the Valley after the abrogation of the article.

While talking about the conflict with the Chinese Army, he said "The Indian Army has displayed immense determination to match the Chinese Army and given them a befitting reply. Today, I am extremely satisfied with all actions taken towards the end of August last year. Now we are perched in a position of operational advantage and negotiating with Peoples Liberation Army from a position of equivalence."

He appreciated the Indian Army soldiers by saying "It is never about the weapon but the man behind it who wins the battle!" (ANI)

