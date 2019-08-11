Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the book launch in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 11.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the book launch in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 11.

Abrogation of Article 370 is in interest of nation, says Vice President Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:15 IST

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 11 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the abrogation of Article 370 is in the interest of the nation.
"The abrogation of Article 370 should not be considered as a political issue but a bold move taken in the interest of the security of the nation and the future of people of Jammu and Kashmir," an official statement quoted Naidu, as saying.
Stating that people must always learn from history and move forward, the Vice President said: "It is at this juncture that we should stand by the people of Kashmir and restore normalcy."
Naidu was speaking at a function to release a book titled -- "Listening, Learning and Leading" -- chronicling his two years in office as Vice President.
Recalling the government's move in bringing the bill for the abrogation of the Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President said that after views of the cross-section of the polity in the Upper House was heard, the Bill after proper vetting was passed by the House with a two third's majority.
Reminiscing his days as a student leader from a humble farmer's family, he said commitment, dedication, sincerity to a cause in which he believed had helped him achieve great heights both in the BJP and in the government.
He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'mantra' on reform, perform and transform, which brought about a massive change in the mindset of the people on development and had put India in a pedestal receiving global attention.
Urging Parliamentarians to refrain from dysfunctional behavior and stop acrimony and emotional outbursts which disrupted the effective functioning of the esteemed Upper House, the Vice President called on legislators to realise the dreams of the Constitution makers.
Appealing to the Government to bridge the gap between policy intent and the implementation, Naidu said: "There is serious introspection that is needed to improve the quality of service delivery, to benefit the people at large. Result based management system should become the norm."
Listing a series of measures needed to reform the judicial system, the Vice President said that justice dispensing structures must be accessible, credible, equitable and transparently even-handed.
He urged the government to take steps to set up a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai, besides in the East and the West.
Referring to the shortfalls in the Anti-Defection Law, Naidu said the law was not implemented in letter and spirit. He said because of the inaction of the Speaker or Chairman, the defecting legislators continue in the new party, which is a kind of travesty of justice, which should not be tolerated. (ANI)

