Abrogation of Article 370 unilateral decision of government: Masoodi in LS

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said that decision to revoke Article 370 in August last year was a "unilateral decision" of the BJP-led government and called for addressing political aspirations of people and examining the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir from a new perspective.

Participating in the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants and demands for grants about Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha, Masoodi said Article 370 was incorporated as part of constitutional guarantees.

He also referred to Delhi agreement and Indira-Sheikh accord of 1975 and said a "unilateral decision was taken on August 5" last year.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was ahead of many states in respect of human resource index and "disinformation" had been given to the country about the development indices before abrogation of Article 370

He said the agriculture and tourism have taken a hit due to restrictions imposed due to decisions to abrogate Article 370 and to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

The thrust of the budget, he said, was on security forces and police.

"Assess the situation from a new point of view and address the political aspirations," he said.

The House discussed the supplementary demands for grants for state of Jammu and Kashmir from April 1, 2019, to October 30, 2019.

It discussed demands for grants for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

It also discussed demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the next fiscal and demands for grants in respect of the Union Territory of Ladakh for October 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020. (ANI)

