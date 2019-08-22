Abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic: Raja

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic and an assault on democracy and warned that a similar fate could befall other states.

"Abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic and an assault on democracy. Downgrading the state to Union Territory (bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) is nothing but a sinister attempt to push through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda. Narendra Modi government is controlled by RSS," he said addressing a meeting organised by the DMK at the Jantar Mantar against the Centre's steps in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said, the former MP said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The issue has become international and now third parties are coming forward to mediate which we totally condemn it. We demand certain efforts to win the hearts and minds of the people. They are our people and we should reach out to them. Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir must be removed. Where is the democracy? Where is the normalcy?."

"In the future, the same thing can happen to the people of Delhi or Tamil Nadu. India should not be destroyed by communal and fascist parties, he added.

Referring to the house arrest of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Raja said, "Why political leaders should be under house arrest and why Ghulam Nabi Azad is not allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir?. This is going to be the beginning of a fight against the fascist forces. We will not allow them to destroy the Constitution and the democracy," he added.

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

