Absconder evading arrest for 24 years arrested arms case in J-K Police's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday apprehended an absconder involved in an Arms Act case who was evading arrest for the last 24 years.



According to Baramulla police, the absconder namely Bashir Ahmad Lone was immediately produced before the Court wherefrom he was shifted to jail.

"An Act of Police Station Baramulla came to be registered against two accused including said absconder on the recovery of four Chinese Hand Grenades at Baramulla bus stand and the instant case was challenged against accused before Court on March 6, 1997. During the trial, the said accused was declared as absconded by the Court," the police said. (ANI)

