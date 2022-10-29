Absconding wanted gangster arrested from Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested an absconding wanted gangster from Seelampur area.

According to Delhi Police, gangster Nadeem alias Kaaliya is a prime member of Nasir gang and is a proclaimed offender (absconding for 2 years) in MACOCA case. A murder case under section 302/34 of IPC was registered against him at Seelampur police station. Court had also issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

Nadeem (40) is a resident of Jafrabad, Delhi.



To nab Nadeem, a dedicated team was assigned by Delhi Police. On secret information regarding his presence in the Seelampur area, the police team laid a trap at GT Road near Gurudwara Seelampur. After a brief chase and scuffle, police apprehended Nadeem on Thursday.

Police recovered a semi automatic pistol loaded with six live cartridges from his possession. A separate case under Arms Act was registered at Seelampur police station.

During sustained interrogation, Nadeem confessed to his crime and further revealed to police that he was hiding in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for a long. But after the death of his wife, he was staying in Darya Ganj, Delhi in a rented flat for the last one month. He said he used to visit Seelampur to meet his friends. (ANI)

