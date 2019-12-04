Absence of 'mutually agreed LAC' leads to Chinese incursion: Rajnath tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that Chinese soldiers sometimes intrude into Indian territory due to absence of a "mutually agreed Line of Actual Control" (LAC) between the two countries.

"There is no mutually agreed LAC between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it," Singh said while replying to a question on incidents of Chinese incursion by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He said, "Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked, "China has started sending ships up to Andaman & Nicobar. We show aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced and soft towards China?"

In his reply, the Defence Minister said that the government is developing infrastructure in areas bordering China to ensure India's sovereignty.

"India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country," he said, assuring that security forces are fully capable of securing the borders.

He said, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it." (ANI)