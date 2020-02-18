Absolute insecurity to project India as 'rich and prosperous nation': Manish Tewari

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over unemployment, economic slowdown and inflation, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that India should not hide its reality and it is absolute insecurity to project itself as 'rich and prosperous' nation.

"We are a developing nation, we have challenges we should not hide our problems. We are a confident nation and we always engage with the best. It is absolute insecurity to say we are a very prosperous and rich nation," said Tewari while speaking to ANI on protests against the visit of US President Donal Trump.

The Left parties will stage a protest against US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India scheduled for later this month.



Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about Trump's visit to India and trade deals to be signed between the two countries, the Congress leader said: "We have to see those trade deals what do they bring for India and what we give in return. The devil lies in details. Till the time details are not public, I do not think any substantive comment on the substantive nature of president rump can be made."

The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House on Monday, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".

During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad.(ANI)

