Absolutely satisfied with performance INS Khanderi, will be a force multiplier for us: Captain Dalbir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): INS Khanderi will enhance our force level and I am absolutely satisfied with the performance of the submarine and the results of all its trials were better than expected, said Captain Dalbir Singh of the submarine on Friday.

INS Khanderi, the second submarine of Kalvari class, will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 28.

"INS Khanderi's induction will be a special moment for us because we are inducting a very potent platform and we are enhancing our force level. It will give the Navy the desired punch," Captain Singh told ANI.

"I am very proud and absolutely satisfied with the performance of this submarine. Results of all the trials of this submarine were better than we expected. It is a force-multiplier for us," he added.

Lauding the submarine's stealth features, Singh said the submarine can remain hidden from the sound navigation ranging (SONAR) of the enemy ships and can even attack them at the same time.

"Its endurance is of around 45 days as we had asked and there are around 40 people in the submarine," he said.

Talking about the earlier Khanderi submarine, the officer said: "The erstwhile Khanderi was a foxtrot class submarine, which was purchased from Russia. This Khanderi has been manufactured in India with French transfer of technology."

"The old Khanderi was decommissioned in 1989. She had participated in the 1971 war. She had also performed very well. We only hope to carry forward the legacy," added Captain Singh. (ANI)

