'Absolutely wrong,' CM Bhupesh Baghel hits back to BJP's allegation on removal of security of their leaders

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back at the allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the removal of the security of their leaders on Monday.

CM Baghel said, "It is absolutely wrong. BJP leaders, Kedar Kashyap and Mahesh Gagda have lost their elections, still we have given Z plus security to them. Similarly, look at former CM Raman Singh, he never even goes to Naxal-affected areas and he has more security than that of the Chief Minister. He is under the protection of the National Security Guard (NSG)."

"They (BJP) have removed the security of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. So BJP has done the work of removing the security," he added.

Reacting to BJP's remark about target killing in Bastar, CM Baghel said, "It is true that some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party have been killed and it is unfortunate. But the way Naxals are entering the house and killing personally, it means that the Naxals have become very weak and are making their presence known.

"In view of the security in such a time, I have just instructed the DGP to hold a meeting with all the Superintendent of Police (SP) to instruct them to tell all the political parties and other parties in Naxal affected districts to inform the police before going somewhere. Security is very important for us whether it is from any party," he added.



When asked about meeting with Chhattisgarh former governor Anusuiya Uikey, he said that he met with Uikey and congratulated her for being appointed as a new governor of Manipur.

"During her three and half years tenure in the state, she praised the government from the public platform. There is a lot of experience with her and we used to attend every program in the state. Earlier, I said that I respect her a lot, she is a very good woman, very well behaved," the chief minister said.

He added, "As far as the matter of reservation is concerned, she wanted to sign it within an hour, but if she would be allowed to do it. Everyone knows the people who did not allow her to do so, they are BJP, Raman Singh and many people who did not want the youth of the state to get the benefit of reservation."

CM Baghel further said, "What BJP National President, J P Nadda said in West Bengal's assembly elections campaign, he is repeating the same here in Chhattisgarh. They will keep on flattering their pool of lies. The BJP has not helped the tribal people reclaim any land. They have snatched 1000 acres of land from the tribal people. We have not taken land from tribal, if we have, our government has compensated for the same."

"It's not a double-engine government, it's a trouble engine government. Under BJP's rule, former CM Raman Singh and his family's wealth increased enormously. The BJP government in its 15 years of power in the state just looted the public," he further added. (ANI)

