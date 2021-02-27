'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): 'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' was organized in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-prone area Narayanpur on Saturday.



"The 3rd edition of 'Run for peace' marathon is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. Despite the area being a sensitive zone, around 15,000 runners showed up", said P Sundarraj, IG Bastar.

A participant from the Indian Army who completed the run in about an hours time told ANI, "I have done my training before and it was nice. There were so many participants and many belonging from here. This made me really happy." (ANI)

