Abused Uzbek girls go missing from Delhi shelter home, DCW summons police

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a summon to Delhi Police after 5 out of 7 Uzbek girls who had complained about trafficking and sexual exploitation in India went missing from a private shelter home. The Commission had received a complaint of an international trafficking and prostitution racket from seven women belonging to Uzbekistan.

DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal stated, "Seven Uzbek girls had exposed a big international racket involving trafficking and sex slavery. Delhi Police registered an FIR, but all accused persons were not arrested and the girls' passports were not recovered from the traffickers. With great difficulty and after going through a horrific ordeal these girls managed to escape. The girls had alleged that the traffickers had followed them with a gun as well! Now, 5 of the 7 girls have gone missing from the shelter home. I am concerned that the traffickers may have orchestrated this since all of them are yet to be arrested. I have issued a summon to Delhi Police. I want them to produce these 5 girls before the commission, ensure the arrests of all traffickers and recover the girls' passports. Strongest action should be taken against such international sex rackets operating in the Capital."



According to DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal the Uzbek women alleged that they were brought to India on the pretext of providing jobs, but when they arrived here, they were forced into prostitution and sexual slavery. They further said that some of them were brought to Delhi via Nepal and some directly to India on a tourist visa and medical visa at different times. They alleged that for those who were brought via Nepal, their passports and other documents were snatched away in Nepal itself and then they were brought to Delhi, while for other women who were brought to Delhi on a medical visa, their passports and other documents were taken away by the traffickers after arriving in India.

The Commission issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter informing that an FIR u/s 365/384/323/506/120B/370 IPC was registered at PS Chanakyapuri and 3 accused were also arrested. However, the girls had named 10 accused and 7 of them were yet to be arrested. The girls desperately needed their documents to go back to their country, but Delhi police were unable to arrange the same. Also, the girls were sent to a shelter home where they were residing since then. Now, the Commission has learned that 5 girls have been missing from the shelter home for the past few days.

The Commission has taken this matter very seriously and has issued summons to DCP, New Delhi seeking an action taken report on the matter. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter of missing girls along with detail of steps taken by police to trace and recover the missing girls. The Commission has also sought the status of the arrest of all the accused. (ANI)

