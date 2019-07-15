ABVP, BJYM stage protest against attack on SFI activist in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and BJP youth wing (BJYM) members on Monday protested against the attack on an SFI activist allegedly by his fellow activists at University College here.

The activists raised slogans against the police and demanded justice for the victim. The police had to resort to using water cannons to disperse the protesters.

On Sunday, the police issued lookout notices against eight members of Student Federation of India (SFI) who have been accused of attempting to murder Akhil, a third year BA student.

He was stabbed inside the campus in a clash which broke out between the members of SFI and other students on Friday.

Akhil was immediately rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Four people have been arrested in the case so far.

The incident led to protests by members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), Muslim Students Federation, and ABVP. (ANI)