ABVP, DUSU to conduct march in solidarity with JNU students

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) have extended their support to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in their protest and have announced two different peace march on Thursday.



DUSU has announced a march from Mandi House to MHRD while the ABVP will be marching from Sabarmati Dhaba inside the JNU campus.

"DUSU extends its support to JNU and calls for a march to MHRD. It's a fight to reclaim higher education! Affordable education is a right and not a privilege! Students from JNU and DU would march together to MHRD!," said DUSU in a statement.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students had marched towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Protests had begun after the university hiked the rate of a student single room rent, mess charges among others. The hike was also partially rolled back following the protests. (ANI)