ABVP protest at JNU against re-conducting 2019-2020 online examination

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration outside Jawaharlal Nehru University convention centre demanding that no re-examination should be held for those who have already given their papers, increase in non-NET fellowship among other demands.

ABVP secretary Govind Dangi told ANI, "After the JNU administration had proposed an alternative form of online examination for the 2019 monsoon semester of the academic year 2019-2020, about 90% of students had appeared for the online examination."

ABVP members staged a demonstration in JNU, demanding an increase in non-NET fellowship, the conduct of entrance exam in two languages, sports quota in admission, reduction of the educational fee for foreign students among other demands.

"The recent politics being played by certain vested interest groups in the campus to re-conduct the examination is undemocratic. Therefore, we demand that the administration stand by its original plan and conduct examination only for those who did not appear for the online examination earlier," he added.

Among a host of demands, the ABVP also demanded a sports quota in JNU. Dangi said that the sports quota will help the university in becoming popular in the field of sports.

The ABVP members also want the university to have 3 credits of Cumulative Grade Point Average for the engineering entrance exam instead of 4 credits.

Besides these, there was a demand for making the entrance exam bilingual. Govind Dangi said, "The entrance exam should be bilingual as there students who are coming from rural areas where English has not been the medium of instruction. Hence, these students face difficulty in writing the examination papers. Earlier, the entrance exam was in a subjective mode and you could write it in Hindi. However, now the JNU has a multiple-choice question format. Under this system, those who are not good in English won't be able to write the papers.

The ABVP, JNU today tabled a memorandum of demands in the academic council meeting. The memorandum has been given to Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. (ANI)

