Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at inaugural function of 40th Prant Adhiveshan of ABVP held at Una.
ABVP should play pro-active role in checking drug abuse: Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:53 IST

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) should come forward and play a pro-active role in checking drug abuse.
Addressing the inaugural function of 40th Prant Adhiveshan of ABVP held at Una today, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the increasing incidents of drug abuse among the students.
"Chief Minister said that ABVP should come forward and play a pro-active role in checking this social vice. He said that on his initiative, the neighbouring states Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have agreed to frame a joint strategy to curb this vice, which is a threat to the very existence of our society," a press note from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.
Thakur also said that ABVP should make the cleanliness campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a success.
With the aim of national reconstruction, ABVP is commencing its activities as a nationwide student organisation, touching every aspect of the societal spectrum, the Chief Minister said.
"He said that after independence, the need was felt that there should be a student organisation to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the students. He said thus in 1948, a year after Indian Independence, ABVP came into existence with the objective of channelizing students' energy toward the task of national reconstruction. He said that today ABVP has emerged as the biggest student organisation of the world," the press note said.
According to the press note, "Thakur said that today ABVP was ensuring that the students play a leading role in public education, public service and peoples' strength. Besides, it was also striving for empowering students to play a leading role in development while confronting corruption and anti-national attributes. He said that ABVP students from Himachal Pradesh were doing a commendable service outside the State as well for nation-building."
"The ABVP has relentlessly strived to enthuse generations of young people about their country and society. It carries the strength to inspire and similarly offer opportunities to future generations for constructive activities. He said that the ABVP was touching every part of our life and has not confined itself to students' activities only," the press note said.
"Thakur said that ABVP has also played a major role in educating the people regarding the course and ill effects of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the organisation was also working to help the students of Jammu Kashmir to bring them into the mainstream," the press note said.
"He said that ABVP has waged a constant struggle against the increasing commercialization of education, illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, terrorism, maoist violence, to create an awakening of the entire society and channelize students' power to remonstrate on such issues," it added. (ANI)

iocl