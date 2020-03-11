ABVP workers try to barge into Telangana Assembly, police lathicharge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A number of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, tried to forcibly enter into the Telangana Legislative Assembly complex on Wednesday. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

The workers were reportedly protesting against the state government for its alleged failure to keep up the promises it made earlier. They also demanded the government to resolve some of the issues in the education sector. (ANI)

