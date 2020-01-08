Academic activities in JNU will take place as planned: VC Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said varsity administration has met the Secretary of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) and apprised them that the academic activities will take place as planned.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We had a detailed discussion with MHRD secretary. We explained to them about steps taken to bring normalcy in the University. We told them the situation is normal. Thousands of students are registering for the new semester. We hope that academic activities take place as planned."

"There are some reports saying that University is going to be closed. There is no such thing. We have never discussed this with MHRD," he said.

On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the hostels inside the campus and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the JNU administration and the MHRD is monitoring the situation in the Varsity.

"All of us want normal academic activities to be resumed in the university. The education of thousands of students including foreign students is hampered just because some students are behaving in a violent manner and trying to disrupt functioning," he said.

When asked about hostel fee hike, Kumar said: "We may even approach the alumni of our university to create a fund to help all such students who come from poor sections of the society."

"The whole process started in 2016. UGC sent us letters saying that hostel expenditure should be met through internal receipts... Later, we come up with a certain amount for utility and service charges. It was also approved in the inter-hall meeting and executive council. We also have given concessions. I don't see any logic why the university should be held to ransom due to a nominal increase," he said.

Kumar said that the JNU administration has formed an internal committee to look into aspects of the violent incident.

"Delhi Police team came to the campus. We promised that we will provide all information like CCTV footage. We formed our own committee within the University to look into aspects of the incident. They will definitely identify whether these masked people were from the inside (JNU). We have seen a few days ago, our own students coming in masks. Let the inquiry take place. When all facts will be in front of us, we will take suitable action," he said.

Responding to a question about Congress fact-finding team and DMK leader Kanimozhi's visit to JNU, Vice-Chancellor said: "Please don't politicise our university. Please leave us alone and let us do our work." (ANI)

