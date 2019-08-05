Representative Image
Representative Image

Academic institutions to remain closed in Jammu, other districts

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:54 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the tensed situation prevailing in the state, academic institutions in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts will remain closed as a 'measure of caution' on Monday. 

"All schools, colleges, and academic institutions, both private and government, are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution until further order," Sushma Chauhan, Jammu Deputy Commissioner, said.

Vinay Thusoo, University of Jammu Spokesperson, said: "University shall remain closed on August 5. All Under Graduate and Post Graduate examinations to be held on August 5 stand postponed. Fresh dates shall be notified later on."

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said academic institutions in the district will remain closed on Monday till further orders. 

Meanwhile, District Administration in Doda said schools, colleges, and other academic institution will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. 

All academic institutions in Reasi and Kathua districts will remain closed on Monday till further orders, District Administration officials said.

The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu and Srinagar districts with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read. 

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up. Leaders of all major political parties in the state met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tensions between the two countries.

"I appeal to India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate tension between the two countries because it will harm both the nations," parties said in a declaration.

On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache. (ANI)

