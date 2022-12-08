ACB arrest principal, teacher for accepting bribe in Telangana's Jangaon

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a principal and teacher for accepting bribe at a school in Telangana's Jangaon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the principal Sripathy Anuradha (47) and a teacher identified as Marathi Mallesh of Telangana Modern School in Narmetta Village and a Mandal in Janagaon district were caught by the ACB officials of the Warangal Unit.

They accepted a bribe from the complainant Gaddam Renuka, who is the wife of an attendant at Telangana Model School, Narmetta village. They accepted the bribe for doing official favour i.e. "not to harass the complainant in her job, and to send the monthly attendance/invoice to the out-sourcing agency for salary payment".



The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the teacher.

Both the accused persons were arrested and produced before the First Addl. Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

